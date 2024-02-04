Thomas posted 40 points (14-26 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 7-8 FT), three rebounds, five assists and one steal over 36 minutes during Saturday's 136-121 victory over the 76ers.

Thomas connected on a team-high-tying handful of threes while handing out a handful of assists and leading all players in Saturday's contest in scoring in a winning effort. Thomas has surpassed the 40-point mark in three times this year, doing so for the first time since posting 41 points Dec. 16 against Golden State. Thomas has now recorded five or more dimes in five outings.