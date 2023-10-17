Thomas had 18 points (6-14 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, two assists and a steal across 23 minutes in Monday's 127-119 preseason loss to the 76ers.

Thomas had some notable performances last season and showed he can be a valuable piece in any rotation, though it remains to be seen if he'll be deployed as a starter or off the bench in the upcoming season, with the second option being the most likely case, especially with a healthy Ben Simmons operating as a playmaker. Thomas is averaging 17.0 points per game in three preseason contests.