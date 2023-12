Thomas contributed six points (3-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt), one rebound and one assist over 27 minutes during Wednesday's 114-113 win over Atlanta.

Wednesday's performance marked the first time this season that Thomas scored in single digits as the normally high-volume shooter shot just 10 times from the field. He also committed a season-high five turnovers in the game and struggled to produce anywhere else on the box score. He'll look to turn things around Friday against the Wizards.