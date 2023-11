Thomas had 17 points (6-18 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one block across 31 minutes during Friday's 109-107 win over Chicago.

After scoring at least 30 points in his first three outings this season, Thomas has produced 30 points combined over his last two. The third-year guard is shooting 10-of-37 from the field over that span. However, Thomas recorded a season-high four assists Friday and has logged blocks in back-to-back games.