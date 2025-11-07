Thomas has been diagnosed with a left hamstring strain, and he will be re-evaluated in 3-4 weeks, Marc J. Spears of ESPN.com reports.

Thomas suffered the hamstring injury during Wednesday's game, and it was Tyrese Martin who started the second half of that game, and he finished with 16 points, five rebounds, two assists, four triples, one steal and one turnover in 27 minutes. Martin is looking at a ton of opportunity with Thomas out long-term, so he's worth a look in most leagues. While Thomas will be re-evaluated in 3-4 weeks, his absence could extend far beyond that, given the tricky nature of hamstring injuries.