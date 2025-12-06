Thomas (hamstring) has been cleared for on-court work and will be re-evaluated in two weeks, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports.

Thomas recently underwent an MRI that showed he's making solid progress in his recovery from the left hamstring strain, and him getting cleared for on-court work is a big step in his recovery. Tyrese Martin, Egor Demin and Terance Mann will continue to divvy up Thomas' minutes while he's out and Noah Clowney will be more involved in the offense.