Thomas (ankle/foot) is probable for Saturday's matchup against the Hornets, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Thomas is expected to snap his six-game absence Saturday, but he'll presumably be limited in his return. The sharpshooter started 13 straight games before his injury and averaged 21.9 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.2 steals in 33.3 minutes during that stretch.