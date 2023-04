Thomas will start Sunday's game against Philadelphia.

With the Nets resting several starters, Thomas will get the nod in the backcourt after picking up a DNP-CD in each of the last two games. The LSU product has flashed immense potential as a scorer, at times, this season, but his opportunities have been fairly limited of late. During a four-game stretch back in early February, Thomas averaged 38.5 points per game in 35.0 minutes, notching three consecutive 40-plus-point outings.