Thomas has been ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against the Pacers due to left hamstring tightness, Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Thomas will depart the contest scoreless on two field goal attempts in six minutes. A singular assist marked his only counting stat. Thomas started Wednesday's contest at the point guard position, and his absence should open more opportunities for Tyrese Martin and Egor Demin. Thomas's next chance to play will come Friday against Detroit.