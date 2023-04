Thomas posted zero points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt) in five minutes during Tuesday's 107-102 loss to the Timberwolves.

Thomas was a non-factor once again, barely seeing the floor in the loss. Outside of a couple of offensive explosions earlier in the season, Thomas has simply not been able to carve out a consistent role for himself. Looking beyond this season, it's hard to see him being anything more than a sparkplug scorer, especially given his inability to produce on the defensive end.