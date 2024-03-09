Johnson (ankle) will not play Sunday versus the Cavaliers, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Johnson is sitting out Saturday against the Hornets, and he won't join the team for Sunday which will mark his third straight game on the sidelines. The good news for Brooklyn is that they will be getting Cam Thomas (ankle/foot) back into the mix.
