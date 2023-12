Johnson amassed 17 points (7-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt), six rebounds, three assists and one steal in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 114-113 victory over the Hawks.

Johnson has now scored 14-plus points in seven of his last nine games as he provides a consistent scoring punch behind Mikal Bridges and Cam Thomas. He's also put up at least five rebounds in all but two games this season and is averaging a career-high 5.9 boards per game.