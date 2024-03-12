Johnson (ankle) is considered probable for Wednesday's game against Orlando, C.J. Holmes of the New York Daily News reports.
Johnson is traveling with Brooklyn for the contest, which bodes well for his prospective return. His status could be determined during pregame warm-ups, but Johnson appears firmly on track to return from a three-game absence due to a right ankle sprain.
