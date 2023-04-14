Johnson (knee) isn't on the injury report for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference First Round against Philadelphia on Saturday, Alex Schiffer of The Athletic reports.
Johnson managed a right knee injury during the Nets' regular-season finale Sunday, but he'll be back in action Saturday as the playoffs begin. He's scored in double figures in eight consecutive appearances, averaging 18.1 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.3 steals in 31.0 minutes per game.
