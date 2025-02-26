Johnson (back) is available for Wednesday's game against the Thunder, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Johnson, who hasn't missed a game since Feb. 4, will shake off this questionable tag. In his last seven appearances for the Nets, Johnson holds averages of 17.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 2.1 three-pointers and 1.0 steals across 29.7 minutes per game.
