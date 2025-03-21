Johnson (rest) is available for Saturday's game against the Pacers, Sharif Phillips-Keaton of USA Today reports.
Johnson didn't suit up in Thursday's overtime loss against the Pacers due to rest purposes, but he should handle his regular workload in his return to action Saturday. Johnson has been averaging 18.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.4 steals per game across nine contests since the beginning of March.
