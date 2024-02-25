Johnson provided 10 points (2-9 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT), seven rebounds and one steal over 22 minutes during Saturday's 101-86 loss to the Timberwolves.

Johnson led all bench players in Saturday's contest in scoring while pacing the Nets second unit in rebounds in a balanced performance in a losing effort. Johnson had a bounce-back outing after failing to reach double figures the last two games, ending as one of five Brooklyn players with a double-digit point total. Johnson has recorded 10 or more points with seven or more boards in seven contests this year.