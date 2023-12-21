Johnson closed with 20 points (8-14 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 0-1 FT), four rebounds and two assists across 28 minutes during Wednesday's 121-102 loss to the Knicks.

After scoring just seven points in his previous outing, Johnson had his highest points total since Nov. 22 in Wednesday's loss. Johnson continues to be one of the league's best long-range shooters, as he is shooting 41.9 percent on 6.2 three-point attempts per contest over his last 10 appearances.