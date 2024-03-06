Watch Now:

Johnson returned to Tuesday's game versus the 76ers with 3:16 remaining in the first quarter after exiting with a potential ankle injury, Evan Barnes of Newsday reports.

Johnson left Tuesday's contest with 6:55 remaining in the first quarter after landing on Kyle Lowry during a three-point attempt. However, Johnson only missed about three minutes of game action and is available to play out the remainder of the contest.

