Johnson (toe) recorded five points (2-10 FG, 1-5 3Pt), three rebounds, two blocks and one steal in 20 minutes off the bench Sunday in the Nets' 116-104 loss to the Lakers.

Johnson had started in both of his previous two appearances, but he came off the bench Sunday in his return from a three-game absence due to a left big toe sprain. According to Brian Lewis of the New York Post, Johnson wasn't on a minute restriction Sunday, but Nets interim coach Kevin Ollie may have elected to keep the 28-year-old's playing time in check anyway after he didn't have his usual deft touch from beyond the arc. The day wasn't a total loss for Johnson's fantasy managers, however, as he delivered some atypical production in the defensive categories.