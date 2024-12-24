Johnson logged 19 points (7-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal in 33 minutes during Monday's 110-95 loss to the Heat.
Johnson co-led the Nets in scoring Monday with Noah Clowney, and the former connected on three three-pointers for the fifth time in his last seven games. Over his last 10 games, Johnson has averaged 19.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.1 steals across 31.3 minutes per game.
