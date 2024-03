Johnson (toe) will play Sunday versus the Lakers.

Johnson will return from a three-game absence due to a left toe sprain. He is likely to reclaim his starting role, with Dorian Finney-Smith joining the second unit, although Brooklyn's official lineup will come closer to Sunday's 6:00 p.m. ET tipoff. Johnson is averaging 13.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists while knocking down 39.4 percent of 6.6 threes across his last five appearances.