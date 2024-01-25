Johnson (shoulder) is available for Thursday's game against the Timberwolves.
Johnson was questionable for Thursday's matchup, but he'll be able to suit up despite his shoulder injury. Over his last four appearances, he's averaged 12.8 points, 4.5 assists and 4.0 rebounds in 26.0 minutes per game.
