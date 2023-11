Johnson (leg) is good to go for Tuesday's game versus the Raptors, Evan Barnes of Newsday reports.

As expected, Johnson has been upgraded from probable to available and will play after leaving Sunday's win over Chicago early due to cramps. Over his last eight appearances, Johnson has averaged 15.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.0 steals in 29.9 minutes per game.