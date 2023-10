The Nets consider Johnson (calf) as day-to-day heading into Monday's matchup with the Hornets, Evan Barnes of Newsday reports.

Johnson was sidelined for Friday's loss to the Mavericks due to a bruised calf. With Nic Claxton (ankle) also sidelined, Cam Thomas and Dorian Finney-Smith ultimately entered the starting lineup. Head coach Jacque Vaughn sounds optimistic regarding Monday's potential return for Johnson, but more clarity will come as tip-off approaches.