Johnson is doubtful for Saturday's game against the Pistons due to a left big toe sprain, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Johnson recently missed time due to his sprained toe, but he's appeared in two of the last three games. He briefly exited Wednesday's win over the Pacers, but it's unclear whether it was due to the toe issue. However, the 28-year-old will likely be forced to miss Saturday's matchup, which could lead to increased roles for Dorian Finney-Smith, Jalen Wilson and Lonnie Walker.