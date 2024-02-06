Nets head coach Jacque Vaughn said that Johnson didn't return to Monday's 109-98 loss to the Warriors after experiencing adductor soreness, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports. He finished with 13 points (5-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt), eight rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal in 27 minutes.

Johnson had his minutes limited during the second half, and he was ultimately unable to re-enter the contest down the stretch of the fourth quarter. His status is now in question for Tuesday's matchup against the Mavericks, with the Nets likely to evaluate him in the morning and afternoon before making a call on his availability leading up to the 7:30 p.m. ET tipoff.