Johnson closed Wednesday's 112-101 loss to the Rockets with 15 points (6-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 0-2 FT), six rebounds, five assists and one block over 32 minutes.

Johnson didn't have a good performance Wednesday, though his 15 points were enough to end up as one of the Nets' primary scorers in a game where the team only tallied 101 total points. Johnson has been consistent of late, scoring at least 15 points in seven of his last eight contests while shooting an impressive 55.9 percent from the field in that span.