Johnson is questionable for Friday's game against the Mavericks due to a left calf contusion, Evan Barnes of Newsday reports.

Johnson was a late addition to Friday's injury report, and it's not yet clear whether he'll be available for Brooklyn's second game of the regular season. He missed the entire preseason schedule with a hamstring injury and had a minutes restriction during Wednesday's opener against Cleveland, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him limited if he's available versus Dallas. Dorian Finney-Smith and Royce O'Neale would likely see increased run if Johnson is sidelined.