Johnson (back) registered 18 points (5-10 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 7-7 FT), nine rebounds and seven assists in 24 minutes during Saturday's 115-112 victory over the Wizards. He exited the game in the fourth quarter and didn't return.

Johnson departed the game with 3:21 left in the fourth quarter and didn't return to action. Hence, his status for Monday's game against the Mavericks is uncertain, and further tests will be needed to determine his status. Johnson delivered an impressive performance while he was on the court, though, and losing him for any amount of time would be a massive blow for the Nets since he's been the team's most consistent player throughout the entire campaign.