Johnson racked up 37 points (14-21 FG, 9-13 3Pt), one rebound, two assists and one steal across 36 minutes during Friday's 113-98 loss to the 76ers.
Johnson lit it up offensively for Brooklyn in Friday's defeat, leading all players in the contest in scoring and threes made while ending three points short of the 40-point mark. Johnson set season-high marks in scoring and threes, staying hot while posting his second straight outing with at least 30 points and six threes.
