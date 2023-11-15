Johnson racked up 20 points (7-11 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, two assists and three steals over 29 minutes during Tuesday's 124-104 victory over the Magic.

Johnson continues to look better with each game, scoring a season-high 20 points in the victory. While he doesn't have the ceiling of someone like Mikal Bridges, Johnson's ability to be a reliable scorer, as well as a sneaky defensive contributor makes him a must-roster player in all formats. If for some reason he was dropped in your league, go and rectify that at once.