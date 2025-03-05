Johnson finished Tuesday's 127-113 loss to the Spurs with 17 points (6-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four assists, three rebounds and one steal over 31 minutes.
The 29-year-old finished as the club's second-leading scorer behind Cam Thomas (24 points) in an efficient outing. Entering Tuesday, Johnson had shot only 36.5 percent from the field and 27.9 percent from beyond the arc since the All-Star break. However, he delivered a solid bounce-back performance against the Spurs after shooting 3-for-20 from the field during Saturday's loss to Detroit.
