Johnson produced 33 points (13-18 FG, 7-11 3Pt), two rebounds and one block across 27 minutes during Wednesday's 142-118 loss to the Knicks.
Johnson was efficient from the field and led Brooklyn in scoring, but his efforts were not enough, as the Nets still suffered a blowout loss against their fierce rivals. This was Johnson's best game since joining the Nets by a wide margin, and he's averaging 19.0 points per game since being traded.
