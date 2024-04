Johnson (toe) is available for Wednesday's game versus the Pacers and won't be on any minutes restriction, Evan Barnes of Newsday reports.

Johnson has been upgraded from probable to available Wednesday after missing Brooklyn's previous contest with a left big toe sprain. The 27-year-old forward is averaging 13.1 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 26.8 minutes across his last 10 appearances.