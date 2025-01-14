Johnson (ankle) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Trail Blazers, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Johnson hasn't taken the court since Jan. 2 due to a right ankle sprain. The team hasn't provided many details on his recovery, so his status is truly up in the air at this point.
