The Nets signed Johnson to a four-year, $108 million contract Friday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Johnson was traded from Phoenix to Brooklyn mid-way through the 2022-23 season and will stay with the franchise for at least four more years. In 25 games for the Nets, he averaged 16.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.4 steals in 30.8 minutes. Johnson is only 27 years old, is an efficient shooter from the perimeter, and seems to be a building block for Brooklyn alongside Mikal Bridges.