Johnson logged 14 points (5-16 FG, 2-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and one assist across 35 minutes in Sunday's 102-94 win over the Wizards.

In his second appearance following a seven-game absence due to a calf strain, Johnson struggled to find his shooting touch, but fantasy managers had to be encouraged by the big minutes load he handled. Johnson had previously been limited to 25 minutes in his return to the lineup for Friday's 121-107 loss to the Celtics, but based on the level of playing he received Sunday, he'll be free of restrictions moving forward. With early season standout Cam Thomas (ankle) expected to remain sidelined until the latter part of November, Johnson should continue to have a path to double-digit field-goal attempts regularly.