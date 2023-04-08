Johnson had 18 points (7-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, one assist and four steals in 32 minutes during Friday's 101-84 victory over the Magic.

Johnson was one of the best players for the Nets in this one, and he's enjoying a more significant role on offense than he had in Phoenix. Johnson is ending the regular season on a strong note, scoring in double digits in each of his last eight appearances, but given the Nets have nothing to play for in the final contest of the regular season, it wouldn't be shocking if Brooklyn decides to give him some extra rest ahead of a playoff matchup against the Sixers.