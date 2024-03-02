Johnson supplied 23 points (6-12 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 7-7 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one steal across 31 minutes during Saturday's 114-102 win over Atlanta.

Johnson has scored at least 20 points in back-to-back games, and surprisingly, this is the first time he's achieved that feat in the current campaign. Johnson holds a secondary role in the Nets' offensive scheme, but he certainly gives the offense another dimension when he's shooting the ball at a high clip. It's also worth noting he's now scored in double digits in four of his last five apperances.