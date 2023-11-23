Johnson ended Wednesday's 147-145 overtime loss to Atlanta with 23 points (8-13 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, five assists and two steals over 38 minutes.

The fifth-year forward scored 20 or more points for the second time in the last four games, and Johnson may be rounding into form after missing seven games early in the season with a calf injury. He posted career-best numbers over 25 games for the Nets in 2022-23, and the early returns this season indicate they were no fluke -- since returning from the injury, he's averaging 15.5 points, 5.0 boards, 2.8 threes, 2.2 assists and 1.0 steals in 30.3 minutes a night.