Johnson is listed as questionable for Friday's game versus the Spurs due to a right hip contusion.
Johnson took a hard fall after dunking in Thursday's win over the Bucks and could be forced to sit out Friday. If Johnson is unable to suit up, Jalen Wilson and Noah Clowney are candidates to receive increased playing time.
