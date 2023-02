Johnson (trade pending) is questionable for Saturday's game versus Philadelphia.

Johnson and Mikal Bridges are questionable Saturday after missing the first opportunity to make their Nets debuts Thursday. Both were acquired in exchange for Kevin Durant and T.J. Warren ahead of Thursday's trade deadline. It appears that Johnson will be a game-time decision Saturday, but as long as the deal is finalized soon, it seems likely he'll be able to suit up versus the 76ers.