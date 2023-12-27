Johnson had 24 points (9-13 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-4 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one steal in 26 minutes during Tuesday's 118-112 victory over the Pistons.

Johnson led the way with 24 points including 4-of-6 from the perimeter, helping the Nets to a narrow victory. It's been an indifferent season for Johnson, doing enough to be rostered everywhere, yet remaining somewhat underwhelming. Managers should perhaps view this as a potential sell-high opportunity, especially if he can string a few productive games together.