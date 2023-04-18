Johnson posted 28 points (11-19 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals in 41 minutes during Monday's 96-84 loss to the 76ers in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals.

Johnson led all Nets players in scoring and threes made while finishing two points short of the 30-point mark in Monday's Game 2 loss on the road. Johnson, who scored 22 of his 28 points in the first half, posted 25 or more points in four games during the regular season and has tallied at least 15 points in both postseason contests.