Johnson finished Tuesday's 112-85 loss to the Pelicans with 17 points (6-for-12 FG, 5-9 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists and one steal over 26 minutes.

Cam Johnson was responsible for five of the Nets' 11 three-point makes in Tuesday's loss. Only three Brooklyn players -- Johnson, Mikal Bridges and Day'Ron Sharpe -- scored in double-digits in a game when the Nets scored just 34 points in the first half. Johnson is averaging 17.0 points on 50.0 percent shooting over his last 10 games.