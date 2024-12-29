Johnson exited with 3:42 remaining in the third quarter due to left hip soreness and will not return to Sunday's game against the Magic, Cody Taylor of USA Today reports. He'll finish the game with nine points (3-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, three assists and three steals across 25 minutes.

Johnson had sat out the Nets' previous game Friday against the Spurs due to a right hip contusion, but it's an injury to his other hip that will knock him out of Sunday's contest early. The forward had scored at least 18 points in each of his prior five outings, but Johnson's usage moving forward is likely to take a hit with Cam Thomas (hamstring) having returned to action against the Magic and with the newly acquired D'Angelo Russell likely to make his team debut in the Nets' next game Wednesday in Toronto.