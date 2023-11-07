Johnson (calf) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Clippers, NBA freelance journalist Billy Reinhardt reports.

Johnson has missed six straight games due to a calf strain he suffered during the season opener. While he'll likely miss a seventh consecutive contest Wednesday, this is the first time he's listed as something other than out since the injury, so it can be viewed as a positive step forward. Johnson's next chance to play will come Friday in Boston, but he figures to face a minutes restriction when he is cleared to suit up again.