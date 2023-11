Johnson (leg) is probable for Tuesday's game against the Raptors, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Johnson left Sunday's win over the Bulls due to right leg cramps but should be able to play Tuesday. Since returning from a seven-game absence due to a calf injury, Johnson has scored in double figures in eight consecutive contests, averaging 15.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.0 steals in 29.9 minutes during that stretch.