Johnson (hamstring) won't play in Wednesday's preseason game against the Heat, but coach Jacque Vaughn hopes the small forward returns to practice Saturday, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Johnson will ultimately end up missing the Nets' entire preseason schedule due to a hamstring injury he suffered during a workout prior to training camp. It sounds like he's nearing the end of his rehab, but he'll likely need to get at least a few practices in before he's cleared for game action. Brooklyn opens the regular season against Cleveland on Oct. 25.